Hyderabad man sentenced to life for sexually assaulting and impregnating his daughter

The man was earlier arrested for the alleged murder of his wife but was acquitted in 2016 and later sexually assaulted his daughter who was 16 years old at the time.

news Crime

The LB Nagar sessions court on Tuesday sentenced a 38-year-old man to prison for sexually assaulting and impregnating his daughter. She was a minor at the time of the crime. The court pronounced the verdict four years after the incident was reported in 2017 at Shabad, a town located on the outskirts of Hyderabad in Telangana. The man was earlier arrested on the charges of murdering his wife but was acquitted in 2016 due to lack of evidence. This time, however, the police submitted the DNA report proving sexual assault, in the court.

After being released in 2016 for the alleged murder of his wife, the man was staying with his minor daughter. According to the police, the man threatened his then 16-year-old daughter with an axe and sexually assaulted her. The sexual assault continued through the year. The incident came to light in October 2017 when the girl complained of stomach pain and was taken to a hospital by her aunt. The girl was found to be pregnant with a child.

Following this, the aunt went on to file a complaint against the father of the girl at the Shabad police station and he was subsequently arrested. The man was booked under section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl was then shifted to a child care institution (CCI). She later gave birth to a girl child, reported The New Indian Express. The police filed the charge sheet in the case attached with the DNA report to prove the sexual assault.

The prosecution examined close to 20 witnesses in the case, including the survivor. After the completion of the trial, the court pronounced the man guilty, sentencing him for life imprisonment. He as also slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000.