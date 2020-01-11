In a shocking incident in Telangana’s Warangal district, a 25-year-old man allegedly murdered his girlfriend over suspicion of infidelity. The victim and the accused were in a relationship and had studied together in college. On Friday, Mohammad Shahid allegedly slit the victim’s throat with a blade in his rented room in Hanamkonda, after he accused her of having an affair with another man. After committing the crime, Shahid went to the Warangal Central Prison and confessed to killing his girlfriend.

According to police officials at the Subedari police station, the 25-year-old victim Munigala Harathi and Shahid were neighbours and had known each other for a long time. They studied together in college and were in a relationship.

On Friday, Harathi left home on the pretext of some work and went to meet Shahid at Hanamkonda, where he was supposedly preparing for some competitive exams. According to reports, the owner of the house had asked Shahid to move out as he hadn’t given any identity proof in order to rent the room.

“Harathi’s parents knew Shahid very well but didn’t know they liked each other. They said that they came to know about the relationship only recently when they had started looking for alliances for their daughter. Harathi’s parents didn’t have any issue with the relationship and were waiting for the right time to talk to Shahid’s parents,” the SI at Subedari PS told TNM.

However, according to reports, on Friday morning, after Harathi reached Shahid’s room, the duo had an argument over Harathi’s alleged affair and Shahid later slit her throat with a blade.

“After committing the crime, he fled the scene and travelled up to 4 km in an auto-rickshaw. He then reached the Central Prison in Warangal and asked to meet the cops. The guards tried to send him back, stating that the meeting time was over. But much to their shock, he confessed to killing Harathi, after which the Central Prison cops called us. We later brought the accused to the Subedari police station,” the SI added.

Though many media outlets reported that Harathi died after she was taken to the hospital, Subedari police said she was found dead lying in a pool of blood inside Shahid’s room. Shahid himself provided details of Harathi, after which the police informed the victim’s parents.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder visited the victim’s house and consoled the parents. Shahid has been arrested for murder and Harathi’s body has been sent to the MGM Hospital for post-mortem.

It was only in November last year that the body of a young woman was found in Hanamkonda in Warangal after she was brutally raped and killed. A college student, Puli Sai Goud, was arrested for the crime within nine hours of the cops’ finding the body.