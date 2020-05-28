Anjeya, along with his wife Lakshmi and son Ravi, arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on May 22. They wanted to go to Hyderabad and boarded the train from Jaipur thinking that it was headed for that destination.

"He had breathing difficulty when he arrived and hence was shifted to General Hospital from the railway station. But he was adamant that he wanted to go with the family,” a source said. None of the hospital authorities were reachable on phone to ask why he was allowed to go to a quarantine centre in Poojappura if he was unwell upon arrival.

The confirmation that he died of COVID-19 has set off alarm bells as he travelled all the way from Jaipur to Thiruvananthapuram by train and was housed in institutional quarantine.

He developed uneasiness in the morning and was restless. "He wasn't well from the time he arrived, had fatigue. On Wednesday morning, when we were about to give food, his condition seemed to worsen," a health worker, who is in charge of the quarantine centre where he was housed, told TNM.

Anjeya was soon shifted again to the General Hospital in the city. But he was declared brought dead. The body has been kept at the hospital.

Along with the family, there were three other people- 70-year-old Bhaskara Rao, his 57-year-old wife Mankamma and 60-year-old Sheikanji who is believed to be their relative. All the families belong to Telangana and speak Telugu. However, the health officials have so far managed to understand only a few details about them as none of the officials know Telugu. Arranging an interpreter during the time of a pandemic was almost impossible for the health officials whose hands are full in dealing with the crisis.

The entire group who are in quarantine have been tested for the infection now, and the results are awaited.