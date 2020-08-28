Telangana health staff declare temporary truce with govt: All you need to know

The decision was taken after a delegation of representatives from various associations representing the doctors and the paramedical staff met the Health Minister on Thursday evening.

In the last several days, doctors, nurses, paramedics and other healthcare workers from across the state of Telangana have been protesting wearing black badges, organizing candlelight protests and silent protests. They have been up in arms against the delay in the announcement of ex gratia for healthcare workers in the state who have died after contracting coronavirus while on duty.



Dr Naresh who was the Deputy District Medical Officer of Bhadradri Kothagudem district succumbed to COVID-19 on August 7. It is Dr Naresh’s death that sparked off the protests in the state. Health workers across the state began protesting in solidarity with his family, demanding a job for his wife, financial support and ex-gratia for the bereaved family.

Couple of days ago, the Health Minister’s office had announced that Dr Naresh’s wife would be given a Group-1 government job. The demand for ex gratia continues.



On Thursday evening, a delegation of representatives from various associations representing the doctors and the paramedical staff met the state Health Minister. Following the meeting, they were assured that all the problems that they are facing would be solved soon.



The Health Minister also promised special treatment facilities for doctors and paramedical staff along with their families at Gandhi Hospital, the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences popularly known as NIMS and the newly set up Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences known as TIMS. He also went on to say that a 50-bed ward would be set up in NIMS for emergency treatment. The delegation was also promised that the issue of ex gratia to the relatives of those who died while on the line of duty would be taken up with the Chief Minister.

It was following this meeting that the various associations decided to call off their stir, for now. The other demands of the health workers include proper implementation of quarantine leaves and free treatment for affected healthcare workers and their family members in private hospitals to ensure quality treatment.



Speaking to TNM, Dr Kathi Janardhan, State President of Telangana Public Health Doctors Association (TPHDA) felt that financial assistance and a job for the family of the deceased doctors was important. He said, “We have been peacefully agitating hoping to pressurize the government to announce ex-gratia to the medical health workers who have lost their lives fighting the pandemic. We have been demanding that apart from what the Central government has announced for COVID warriors, the state government should also announce something similar. Our demand seeking help and support for Dr Naresh’s family was looked into, but what about the others?”



Dr Janardhan says there are more than 1200 doctors who are members of the association apart from the 1000 other doctors who are on contract.



“The Health Minister has assured the associations that he would take up the remaining issues and announce the decisions soon. We are hoping that a positive announcement would be made soon”, added Dr Janardhan.



Dr Ravi Shanker, the President of the Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGGDA) was also part of the delegation that met the Health Minister. His association represents around 6000 government doctors working across the state. A day after the meeting with the Health Minister, Dr Shanker said, “The government is framing guidelines and they have sought some time for the same. They are also checking with the other states about how they have dealt with a similar demand. In another 10 days, we can expect an announcement. The further course of action will be decided post the announcement.”



The Resident Doctors Association has around 4000 doctors as members. Dr G Srinivas represented the association at the meeting with the Health Minister. In the last few days, they have also expressed solidarity with the protesting health workers across the state.



“We trust that the government will come forward with a positive announcement soon. We have also raised the issue about the leave period with the minister. When a doctor is infected by coronavirus, the 21 days that he is away has to be considered as leave and the salary cannot be cut for this period. After a few instances were brought to our notice, we raised this concern as well with the minister", said Dr G Srinivas.

While most associations believe strongly that the government will look into their demands, they are waiting for an official announcement. So far in the state more than 10 medical health workers have died due to the pandemic and more than 2000 have been infected.

