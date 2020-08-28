Telangana may soon get blackbuck sanctuary in Nizamabad

District officials have identified over 5000 blackbucks in Nandipet besides a number of other wild animals.

Wildlife

Telangana may soon get its own national blackbuck sanctuary in Nandipet of Nizamabad along the backwaters of the Sri Ram Sagar project and the Godavari river. The region is home to a variety of wildlife. District forest officials have identified over 5000 blackbuck and other rare species in the vicinity of Nadikuda and other villages. It was for this reason, officials pitched the idea of setting up a national blackbuck sanctuary in the district.

Besides blackbucks, Indian wolf, flamingos, pelicans, Indian courser, oriental pratincole, small pratincole, cormorants, painted storks, openbill storks, spoonbills, different types of ducks, apart from leopards are found in the region. Local forest officials have stepped up vigilance and several CCTVs have been set up across the area. CCTV visuals showing the movement of blackbucks has been sent to higher officials.

Earlier this year, photos of blackbucks and other animals taken by Santhosh Kumar Kyatam, a wildlife enthusiast and educationist, went viral. Until then, forest officials in Andhra believed that blackbucks were only found in the Rollapadu Wildlife Sanctuary in Kurnool district.

Speaking to TNM, Nizamabad District Forest Officer (DFO) Sunil S Hiremath confirmed the development in this regard. The DFO Hiremath said, "The proposed area will be part of an area taken for Sri Ram Sagar project and mainly for community reserve. The proposal is under progress and an initial report had been sent to the head office."

In order to prevent hunting in the region, officials have stepped up measures. The officer said, "Presently community involvement and local staff are regulating the protection of wildlife, police are helping in terms of information and control of hunting." If the blackbuck sanctuary is sanctioned, it will place the district and state in the country's wildlife sanctuary map.

