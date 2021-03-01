Telangana Health Minister takes COVID-19 vaccine, claims no second wave in state

Eatala Rajender has assured the public that the vaccine will be made available for everyone, while also claiming that there was no second wave of coronavirus in Telangana.

The Telangana Health Minister, Eatala Rajender, on Monday, took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Huzurabad Area Hospital as part of the second phase of the coronavirus vaccine rollout. The Health Minister appealed to all those eligible to get themselves registered and take the vaccine.

The minister also said that there was no second wave of coronavirus in Telangana and that the vaccine will be made available for everyone. He further said that there is no need to be concerned about vaccine availability. Eatala reportedly told the media that the vaccine will be made available in private hospitals.

Soon after taking the vaccine, the Health Minister tweeted, â€œTook my first dose of the #COVID19Vaccine at Huzurabad Area Hospital. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible, please take the vaccine.``

As of February 16, a month after the vaccination drive began the state had managed to vaccinate 2.79 lakh hospital, sanitation and frontline workers. They had set a target of 6 lakh persons.

Eatala had, earlier, said on January 15 that he would take the first vaccine shot in the state to instil confidence among the public. He later declined the vaccine on January 16 morning, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting on vaccine preparedness with state Chief Ministers reportedly told them to make sure politicians wait their turn to get a vaccine shot. A sanitation worker, Krishanamma became the first person from Telangana to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Health Department in Telangana has identified a total of 93 health centres for the â€˜soft launchâ€™ of the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination. The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination will cover citizens above 60 years of age, as well as citizens above 45 years of age with comorbidities. The state government has identified that there are 55 lakh eligible beneficiaries across Telangana for the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination.