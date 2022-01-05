Telangana HC grants Bandi Sanjay bail, political slugfest continues

Sanjay was arrested on the night of January 2 in Karimnagar while staging a protest against a government order relating to transfer of government employees and teachers.

news Politics

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted bail to BJP state chief and MP Bandi Sanjay who was arrested three days ago for staging a protest defying COVID-19 norms. Justice Ujjal Bhuyan ordered the release of Sanjay on personal surety. The High Court set aside the orders of a Karimnagar court, which had sent the MP to judicial custody for 14 days.

Sanjay was arrested on the night of January 2 in Karimnagar when he was staging a protest against a government order relating to transfer of government employees and teachers. Police foiled the protest for defying curbs in view of COVID-19 situation.

Reacting to Bandi Sanjay’s bail, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, who is incharge of party affairs in Telangana, thanked the court for serving justice. “I am thankful to the court of law who has served justice. They were acting as if a gangster had been caught. A mockery of democracy is happening. Bandi Sanjay was booked on false cases but today he has got justice. The police are acting on the orders of the government and they should know there is a law of state and not colonial rule. There is a law of the land.”

During the hearing of Sanjay's bail petition, the court noted that he was arrested at 10.50 p.m. and an FIR was registered at 11.15 p.m. It asked how the FIR was registered in such a short time. The High Court also sought an explanation as to why section 333 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was added to the FIR. It noted that there is no medical report about the injuries to policemen in the remand report submitted to the lower court. The high court issued a notice to the state government to submit all the details and adjourned the hearing to February 7.

Reacting to the developments, Dr K Laxman, BJP OBC Morcha National President termed it as a slap on the face of the TRS government. “The HC has squashed the case and struck down Section 333 that was slapped against Bandi Sanjay saying it doesn’t apply. The CM should take responsibility for what the court has observed and should resign.”

The OBC Morcha national president added that CM KCR was having sleepless nights witnessing the BJP strengthening in the state. Slamming the chief minister, Laxman said, “You are arresting people in the name of defying COVID-19 rules, but you can carry out meetings and public meetings. You allow New Year parties and permit pubs and bars and allow people to gather in large numbers - no corona. Large number of people gathered for the flyover inauguration at Shaikpet - no Corona. Without masks and physical distancing TRS can carry out meetings, because no corona. In support of farmers you carry out rallies in districts - no corona. But when rules are followed by an MP and he protests in his jurisdiction then it becomes an issue.”

Bandi Sanjay and 16 others were booked by the police under eight sections for violation of Disaster Management Act and other charges, including preventing policemen from discharging their duties and causing injuries to them.

The arrests had led to strong protests from BJP. The party had called for statewide protests for 14 days. BJP's national president JP Nadda had led a protest in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Minister KTR slammed PM Modi, the BJP and JP Nadda and called his comments cheap and heinous. "BJP is the Bakwas Jhumla Party... When it comes to their IQ levels, both Nadda and Bandi Sanjay are the same."

