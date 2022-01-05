BSP’s Praveen Kumar complains against FB account with derogatory posts on him, women

An independent journalist who was subjected to harassment by the same account said that she will be filing a complaint with the Hyderabad police.

Bahujan Samaj Party state coordinator RS Praveen Kumar on Wednesday, January 5, complained to the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy seeking action against a Facebook user, who made a derogatory post against him.

An alleged fake Facebook account with the username ‘Pastor Paramjyothi Raja’, morphed a photo of Praveen Kumar to show as though the former IPS officer was taking a photo of a model from below her dress. The post read, “This man has a good talent, for this I give him a promotion.” The post further made fun of the religious events held by Christians.

Registering his offense to this, Praveen Kumar, referring to the BJP, said, “The time has come for the people of Telangana to oust the party that is leading the IT army of fake accounts, like Pastor Paranjyoti Raja, that on the one hand, pretends to be fighting against the government, and on the other hand, is spewing venom against those working for the welfare of the poor people.”

Along with Praveen, four women activists, including a journalist, were subjected to online harassment through misogynistic posts by the same account.

Bullibais around us.. am an independent journalist did videos on religious politics. So they targeted me.Others women activists,they question fascist leaders. One complaint is not enough, lakhs of fack accounts. pic.twitter.com/FOh0cLUZle — thulasichandu (@thulasichandu1) January 4, 2022

In a tweet, tagging the police chief and Minister of Information Technology KT Rama Rao, Thulasi Chandru, an independent journalist shared the derogatory post made against her. She wrote, “[I] am an independent journalist did videos on religious politics. So, they targeted me.” She added, “Others [targeted] are women activists, they question fascist leaders. One complaint is not enough, [there are] lakhs of fake accounts.”

Speaking to TNM, Thulasi said, “In my videos, I speak extensively about the communal hatred happening in the country and religious divide caused by hateful groups. I substantiate them with evidence of these incidents. For this, they have been harassing me for a while by making extremely filthy remarks. When I went through the list of their followers, all of them are supporters of the BJP. They create thousands of fake accounts under Christian and Muslim names and target women who question religious polarisation.”

“This harassment is no different than the Bulli Bai incident. They objectify women and make crass comments, which are shared on WhatsApp and other groups,” she added.

Thulasi, who is a resident of Hyderabad, said that she will be filing a complaint with the Hyderabad Cyber Crimes in this regard.

In a recent controversy, outspoken Muslim women were subjected to sexual harassment online, where their photos were “auctioned” on a ‘Bulli Bai’ app on GitHub. The app was deleted after being reported, and police from Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi have filed cases. Further, three arrests have been made in connection to the case, in which an 18-year-old woman from Uttarakhand identified as Shwetha Singh is alleged to be the mastermind behind the targeted harassment. The arrested persons include 21-year-old Vishal Kumar Jha, an engineering student, a native of Bihar, and 21-year-old Mayank Rawal.

