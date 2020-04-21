Telangana govt mulls housing doctors treating COVID-19 patients in hotels

A committee comprising three senior bureaucrats is holding talks with hotels, to work out the details.

As a precautionary measure for doctors and nurses involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Telangana government is mulling keeping them in private hotels at the expense of the state, in case the situation demands.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has issued orders appointing a committee comprising three senior IAS officers --- Neetu Kumari Prasad, Raghunandan Rao and Lokesh Kumar, to work out details such as number of hotel rooms required and how much it would cost.

This is being done as a precautionary measure as the government is of the opinion that doctors and nurses, as frontline personnel treating coronavirus patients, need to be put in a safe environment, the official told PTI.

"We are preparing a contingency plan. If such a situation arises where we will have a large number of patients, we do not want healthcare people to go home as there will be a risk to their families," Somesh Kumar said.

The committee, which has already shortlisted some places to keep the doctors and other paramedical staff, is negotiating with the managements of the hotels, the official added.

When contacted, Neetu Kumari Prasad refused to share any details stating that the report is yet to be submitted to the government.

Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments have already announced that doctors and other staff treating COVID-19 patients would be kept in five-star hotels.

Meanwhile, two more people died of COVID-19 in Telangana on Monday, taking the death toll in the state to 23. The state has reported five deaths in two days. However, the number of positive cases showed a declining trend.

A total of 14 people tested positive on Monday, taking the overall number of positive cases to 872. Of the new cases, 12 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad area and one each from Medchal and Nizamabad.

No patient was discharged on Monday. So far, 186 people have recovered and been discharged, putting the number of active cases at 663.

The Telangana government on Sunday decided to extend the lockdown till May 7. It became the first state to extend the lockdown beyond May 3, which is the date announced by the Centre.

With IANS and PTI inputs