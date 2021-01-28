Telangana: Former municipality councillor from TDP hacked to death by unknown persons

53-year-old Puli Swamy was out for his morning walk on Thursday when he was allegedly attacked by two men with axes.

news Crime

A leader from the Telugu Desam Party was hacked to death allegedly by unidentified persons on Thursday morning. The incident happened in Jangaon town in Telangana, located around 85 kilometres away from Hyderabad.

The victim, 53-year-old Puli Swamy, was a former councillor of Jangaon municipalityâ€™s ward number 10. He was out for his morning walk when he was allegedly attacked by two men with axes. The incident happened near a Social Welfare Residential School located on the Hyderabad-Warangal Highway.

It is learnt that the deceased was fighting a land dispute case in which he had got a judgment in his favour on Wednesday. It is suspected that this old rivalry led to the murder.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vinod Kumar, the assailants fled after abandoning their motorcycle at the spot as it apparently failed to restart. The ACP said that they used the vehicle number to trace the owner and are hoping to get leads in the murder case. Some passers-by who had noticed the body lying near the school had alerted the police early in the morning.

Police say they have specific clues and are confident that they will soon catch those responsible. According to the ACP, teams have been deployed to catch the accused.

The body was sent for autopsy to the Government District Hospital after a case of murder was lodged by the police.

Earlier this month, unidentified persons had stabbed to death a man in Hyderabad's Rajendranagar. The deceased was later identified as Mohammed Khaleed and was in his mid-twenties. It is suspected that a financial dispute had led to the killing.

READ: Hyd BJP corporator booked for allegedly lying about number of kids in election papers