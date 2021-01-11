Murder in Hyderabad caught on camera, second attack in 24 hoursÂ

Video footage of the crime shows three unidentified men brutally hitting Mohammad Khaleel on the head with stones on Sunday.

The murder of a Hyderabad man was caught on mobile cameras by bystanders on Sunday night. Three men stabbed and clubbed a man to death near the PVNR express highway near pillar number 248 at Rajendranagar. This is the second murder being reported from Hyderabadâ€™s Rajendranagar police station limits in a span of 24 hours.

Rajendranagar police say the victim, who has been identified as Mohammad Khaleel, was travelling around 11.45 pm but being followed by three unidentified men who then attacked him first with knives and then with stones. Video footage of the crime shows three men brutally hitting Khaleel on the head with stones, the victim died on the spot due to multiple injuries. The police have registered a case of a murder and are currently scanning through CCTV footage of nearby areas to identify suspects. Police believe financial issues to be the motive behind the murder.

The Shamshabad DCP, N Prakash Reddy has formed police teams to trace and nab the killers, reported Telangana Today. Khaleel's body has been shifted to Osmania General hospital for an autopsy.

Khaleel is a resident of MM Pahadi under the Rajendranagar police station limits and is associated with a political party, reported The New Indian Express.

On Sunday morning, the body of a man was found packed into a suitcase and abandoned on the roadside near pillar number 223 of the PVNR Expressway. The deceased was later identified as auto-rickshaw driver Riyaz, who was reported missing on Saturday.

His family had filed a missing person complaint and his abandoned auto-rickshaw was found under the Rajendranagar police limits. CCTV footage showed Riyaz accompanied by two men, who were identified by the family as Syed and Feroz. Police have booked both men for the crime. All the three men were allegedly in an inebriated state when they got into an argument over financial issues.