Telangana DGP denies reports about asking senior cops to get tested for COVID-19

A statement from the DGP office said those spreading such false news would be identified and legal action would be taken against them.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Telangana police chief on Sunday denied reports that he ordered all police officers in the state to undergo a COVID-19 test.

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy clarified that there is no truth in reports circulating on some WhatsApp groups that police commissioners and district SPs were directed to undergo the test.

A statement from the DGP office said those spreading such false news would be identified and legal action would be taken against them.

Meanwhile, the DGP said that the police force has been directed to ensure the safety and security of all doctors and other healthcare professionals working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The direction came in the wake of assault on doctors and hospital staff at the state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad by relatives of a coronavirus patient, who died at the hospital last week.

In a release, Mahender Reddy said that all jurisdictional police officers have been directed to be in touch with doctors and other health care professionals dealing with COVID-19 cases and take stern action against those involved in attacks on them.

All district SPs and Commissioners have been directed to form WhatsApp groups comprising local jurisdictional police officers, doctors and other health care professionals.

"Police stations across the state have in turn formed Whatsapp groups and established seamless communication between them and health department officials for responding to emerging issues in real time and take effective action at once," the DGP said.

He requested the public to recognise the selfless services being rendered by members of the frontline departments in fighting the virus and help them discharge their duties effectively.

Read:

Feeding the poor, migrant workers: Police and civil society join hands in Mahabubnagar

Miscreant breaks into wine shop in Hyderabad, steals liquor worth Rs 25,000

With IANS and PTI inputs