Feeding the poor, migrant workers: Police and civil society join hands in Mahabubnagar

Social organisations and police teams in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district give hope amid the COVID-19 crisis, feeding the needy during the ongoing lockdown.

Soon after the government's nationwide lockdown announcement, several migrant labourers from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Bihar have been stranded without adequate rations across Mahabubnagar district in Telangana. In less than two days, district Superintendent of Police (SP) Rema Rajeshwari's office started getting distress calls and alerts from concerned citizens to address the migrant labourers’ concern.

Acting on the pressing need for coordinated efforts to help migrant labourers, a coronavirus helpline was set up by the district police. All sub-inspectors were given instructions to carry out a survey to identify migrant labourers, slum residents and other vulnerable groups who would be most affected by the lockdown.

Now, over a week since the lockdown began, more than a thousand people are being provided meals three times a day even as hundreds of families are being given ration to last for 20-25 days.

Speaking to TNM, Devarakadra Sub Inspector (SI) Venkateshwarlu Ande said, “Within a few days of the lockdown, we have identified around 300 migrant labourers from other states. They were either stranded or trying to go back to their villages. We assured them that with coordination and support from citizens and social service organisations, we are feeding over 270 people in our mandal everyday.”

Mahabubnagar district has as many as 15 police stations where similar service activities are being undertaken. A dedicated WhatsApp group has been created to oversee and distribute the service, while the SP supervises it. Two officers from the district headquarters coordinate with social welfare organisations.

A meeting was organised with individuals and organisations in charge to chalk out a food distribution programme during the lockdown.

Ram Reddy, one police official said, “Our preparation has helped to carry this out smoothly. Social service organisations have come forward to stand by the poor in times of crisis.”

Ma’am,

As soon as you called, my Sub-Inspector Rajapur Sh. Lenin and team visited them and gave 75kgs rice to 15 persons as an immediate relief. Local officials have been informed. They will be given everything as promised. https://t.co/E6mJLVOz7U pic.twitter.com/KGpTbIKnlU — Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) April 3, 2020

Nawaz Ali Khan, a head constable who coordinates with organisations said, “Each organisation has adopted a specific segment or area to provide either rations that last for more than 20 days or to provide three meals a day.”

“While distributing food, groceries or ration, we strictly ensure social distancing and we create awareness among people to follow health guidelines,” he added.

According to officials, certain organisations are also providing sanitisers, Dettol soaps and masks to people.

Speaking to TNM, MD Nayeem Kausar Rashidi of the Sabeel Trust in Mahabubnagar, said, “The police are with us and identifying the poor people who are in dire need of food and ration. Their proactive participation is helping us reach and feed more people.”

Any time is a good time to be kind.



Sub-Inspector Addakal, while on patrolling, sees daily wage labourers walking by Toll Plaza. Stops the car and distributes food packets he carries in the vehicle to be given to the needy during #Lockdown #MyTeamMyPride#IndiaFightsCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/KfqIaOpCDT — Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) April 2, 2020

The Sabeel Trust has distributed Rs 6 lakh worth of ration packets, each with 14 types of essentials ranging from dal to salt and sugar. Rashidi said, “As of now, we have spent around Rs 6 lakh. Today, we will start distribution of stock of Rs 12 lakhs.”

Like the Sabeel Trust, there are 26 other organisations, like SS Gutta Youth, Ekta Group, Vivekananda Trust , Jamat E Islami Hind, Aao Ek Neki Karen and Cheyutha, working to feed the needy during the lockdown.

Good Samaritans of Mahabubnagar. https://t.co/Vyqbop77Z9 — Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) April 3, 2020

Speaking to TNM, district SP Rema Rajeshwari said, “We decided to tie up with social organisations to provide food. In the wake of the lockdown, we got a lot of distress calls regarding the poor and migrant labourers.”

She added that social distancing is being adhered to, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “Our staff will ensure that there will be a minimum number of persons at a time,” she said.

@MBNRpolice’s Corona Help Centre enlisted social organisations and volunteers to ensure no one goes hungry during #lockdown in Mahabubnagar District as #IndiaFightsCorona.



Today’s updates pic.twitter.com/F6AeNFxbk4 — Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) March 31, 2020

Complimenting police officers for roping in social organisations in a timely manner, she said, “We didn't want anyone to stay hungry during the lockdown. The least we as police officers can do is to ensure that no one goes hungry by bringing these social organisations and volunteers under one umbrella and facilitating hassle-free distribution of food and essential items.”