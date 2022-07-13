Telangana cop accused of sexually assaulting police aspirant

The woman put out a video in which she alleged that Rebbena Sub-Inspector Bhavani Sen Goud sexually assaulted her on the pretext of helping her prepare for the constable exam.

news Sexual assault

Days after the arrest of a Circle Inspector in Hyderabad for sexual assault, allegations of sexual assault have surfaced against another police official in Telangana. Bhavani Sen Goud, a sub-inspector with the Rebbena police in Komaram Bhim Asifabad district, allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on the pretext of helping her prepare for the police constable recruitment examination.

As per reports, the incident occurred a month ago, however, it came to light on Tuesday, July 12, after the woman put out a video online, accusing the SI of sexual assault. In the video, she says that Bhavani had called her to his house to ‘hand over some textbooks’. While she refused at first, she ended up going to his house the following day. There, Bhavani allegedly asked the woman for “her opinion about sex”, and on the pretext of checking her height and weight, allegedly touched her inappropriately.

He allegedly continued to sexually assault the woman on other occasions, and would allegedly call her continuously and invite her home, the woman said in the video. “I told the women constables about the misbehaviour but they asked me not to reveal it to anyone,” she alleged. An investigation into the matter is ongoing. As per Telangana Today, Bhavani Sen Goud has been accused of sexual assault twice in the past. Reports state that Bhavani has been transferred to the office of superintendent.

On Monday, July 11, Circle Inspector K Nageshwar Rao with the Hyderabad police was arrested, based on a complaint by a woman whose husband worked at Rao’s farmhouse. The complaint states that on the night of July 7, Nageshwar Rao barged into the farmhouse where the couple stayed, beat up the woman and then raped her at gunpoint. When the woman’s husband reached home, he began to beat the inspector with a stick. Nageshwar then threatened the two and hit the husband on the head with his revolver, and then took them in his car to drive them away from Hyderabad. But the couple was able to escape and go to the police after the car met with an accident near Ibrahimpatnam.

