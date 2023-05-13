Telangana Congress celebrates party’s victory in Karnataka

Enthusiastic Congress workers were also seen bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets.

news Politics

The victory of the Congress party in the Karnataka Assembly elections brought cheers to its camp in Telangana, with party leaders and workers joining the celebrations on Saturday, May 13. As it became clear that the party was racing ahead to get a majority, celebrations started at Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of the Telangana Congress in Hyderabad.

Party functionaries were seen dancing amid drum beats. Holding party flags and cut-outs of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, many party workers joined in the celebrations.

The enthusiastic Congress workers were also seen bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets. Some party workers took out a bike rally to celebrate the victory.

Congress in-charge for Telangana, Manikrao Thakare, state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy, and other leaders performed puja at a temple as thanksgiving.

They exuded confidence that the Congress party will repeat the performance in Telangana, where elections are due to be held later this year.

Read: With Karnataka loss, BJP has no state government in south India