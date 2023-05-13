With Karnataka loss, BJP has no state government in south India

An alliance in power in the Union Territory of Puducherry includes the BJP party.

The BJP’s loss in the Karnataka Assembly elections means that the party is no longer in power in any of the five southern states. Karnataka was the only state in south where the BJP had managed to form a government on its own. An alliance which includes BJP is in power in the Union Territory of Puducherry. The BJP's mighty election machine, backed by the party's rich coffers and the prime minister's dedicated following, failed to ensure a victory for the party.

Karnataka was one state where the BJP had a formidable presence as it had been in power earlier in this south Indian state. Buoyed by the trends in favour of the Congress party, addressing the media, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said Modi’s magic didn’t work in Karnataka. Talking to reporters at his residence in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said: "I had already announced that Prime Minister Modi's magic won't work in Karnataka and the Congress party will get more than 120 seats."

“The party won't require support of any other political outfit and will form the government on its own”, he added.

In the Kerala Assembly, the BJP has no MLAs currently and in 2016, its only MLA ever in the state, O Rajagopal, won from Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram. But in the 2021 elections, no BJP candidate managed to win.

In the Tamil Nadu Assembly, four BJP MLAs emerged victorious in 2021 in alliance with AIADMK, after two decades without any seats. Though the BJP has increased its focus in Tamil Nadu, it is not showing any immediate indication of an electoral dividend.

In Telangana, though the BJP made inroads by winning 5 seats in 2014, in the 2018 election the number was reduced to just 1. BJP MLA Raja Singh, who won from Goshamahal constituency, was the sole legislator from the saffron party. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP performed fairly well in Telangana as they bagged 4 out of 17 MP seats. The saffron party polled nearly 19.45% of the total votes. With Telangana heading to the polls in a few months, the BJP has been working aggressively on the ground. However, the Congress has stepped up its game with Priyanka Gandhi appointed in charge of the state. The Karnataka victory has bolstered the party in Telangana.



However, the party’s luck shined in two bye-elections that ensued in Dubbaka and Huzurabad constituencies. The BJP’s tally rose to three legislators following their success in the two bye-elections.

In the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh that was carved out in 2014, in the first Assembly elections held, the BJP had won four seats but in 2019 elections, the saffron party could not open its accounts. The party has been raking up several issues and also highlighting incidents of temple desecreation and idol vandalism as “state sponsored” in a bid to portray Jagan Mohan Reddy as an ‘anti- Hindu’ Chief Minister. How much of these efforts will reflect electorally remains to be seen.



For now, with the loss in Karnataka, the impact of the result will be felt in the neighbouring south Indian states.