Telangana CM KCR likely to unveil national plan at TRS plenary

TRS supremo KCR will reportedly introduce 11 resolutions including one on the national and state political situation.

news Politics

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will on Wednesday, April 27, address party workers and members on the partyâ€™s 21st foundation day and is likely to unveil its national agenda. The occasion is also expected to mark the sounding of the poll bugle for the 2023 state Assembly polls, with the ruling party setting its eyes on a third straight term since coming to power in 2014.

TRS, established on April 27, 2001 to seek the formation of an independent Telangana state, achieved its objective on June 2, 2014 with the bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. During the day-long celebrations at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in the city, the party will showcase its strength, the Telangana development model, and achievements of the TRS government in the last seven years.

As per the schedule, the TRS supremo will kickstart the celebrations by hoisting the party's flag around 10.30 am, followed by delivery of a welcome address and introduction of 11 resolutions including one on national and state political situation. The resolution will be debated and passed in the plenary meeting.

Read: Traffic diversions around Hyderabadâ€™s Gachibowli for TRS plenary on April 27

The TRS government has launched more than three dozen-odd welfare schemes in the last seven years. Some popular welfare schemes are: Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, Dharani, Kanti Velugu, Mission KCR Kit, Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha, Haritha Haram, Kalyana Lakshmi-Shaadi Mubarak, Arogya Lakshmi, Asara pensions, Housing for the poor, sheep distribution,T-fiber and WE Hub Women Entrepreneurs Hub.

The meeting assumes significance with the CM making a swift move to play a key role in the national politics and forge an anti-BJP front before 2024 general elections. TRS has already roped in the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), once headed by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, to help the party in coming polls. The party is likely to make announcements on its foundation day, keeping in mind the polls scheduled next year.

About 3,000 delegates are expected to take part in the celebrations. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLC, chairpersons of various Corporations, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, Mayors and Municipal chairpersons and others are invited for the meeting.

Read: TRS signs deal with I-PAC, Prashant Kishor holds talks with KCR