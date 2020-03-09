Telangana Budget 'unrealistic and disappointing': Opposition parties react

"Is it not unrealistic to have a budget of Rs 1.82 lakh crore, when your revenues are just Rs 1.10 lakh crore," senior congress leader Mohd Shabbir Ali said.

Opposition parties in Telangana on Sunday raised several issues over the state Budget for 2020-21, that was tabled in the Assembly.

Reacting to the Budget presented by Finance Minister T Harish Rao, the opposition Congress and BJP said the budget was ''unrealistic and disappointing" to the people.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that employment generation and distribution of lands for poor found no place in the Budget.

State BJP president K Laxman alleged that there has been a major gap between allocations and actual expenditure during the last six years (since TRS came to power in 2014).

Not even 60 percent of the allocations has been spent, he claimed.

The state government should explain how the size of the budget has been increased from Rs 1.46 lakh crore to Rs 1.82 lakh crore while saying that there is an economic slowdown in the country, the BJP leader said.

"This government is only trying to deceive the people of the state by 'dubiously escalating' the state budget by over Rs.40,000 crore, while they couldn't even spend 45% of last year's allocations under many headers," Telangana BJP Chief Spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said.

"Overall, the budget presented by the TRS government is like holding a fig leaf, trying to cover up the incompetence of the state government by window dressing the accounts, to suit the government," he added.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in a statement, expressed satisfaction over the allocations made in the Budget for the welfare of all sections and for all sectors.

"In spite of the economic slowdown in the country and the decline in state revenues and funds from the Centre, the budget was made in such a way that no development activity in the state is hampered," he said.

