Telangana presents Budget for 2020-21, all you need to know

Finance Minister Harish Rao said there was a slight decline in the GSDP growth due to the economic slowdown.

news Telangana Budget

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao presented the Telangana Budget for the year 2020-21 in the state's Legislative Assembly on Sunday.

Harish Rao, who is presenting the Budget for the first time as Finance Minister since the TRS swept into power in 2018, began his speech with a reference to the 'overall economic slowdown gripping the Indian economy.'

Stating that there were delays and shortfalls in the release of Telangana’s share in Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) and GST compensation, Harish Rao said that "the growth of the state’s own revenues in 2019-20 (till the end of February) is estimated to be at 6.3%, much below the growth of 16.1% achieved in 2018-19."

He added that there was a slight decline in the growth of GSDP, from 14.3 % in 2018-19 to 12.6% in 2019-20, due to an economic slowdown being witnessed by the country.

"However, the decline is much lower than that of the decline in national GDP growth from 11.2% to 7.5 % in the corresponding period. Thus, to a great extent, the state economy has withstood the shocks of the economic slowdown across the country and maintained a double digit growth rate," Harish Rao said.

The Telangana government also said that agriculture and allied sectors recorded an 'impressive growth' in 2019-20 and also highlighted that the per capita income in the state was greater than the per capita income of the country.

"Per capita income for 2019-20 for Telangana is estimated at Rs.2,28,216 whereas the per capita income of our country is Rs.1,35,050. The progress of our state can be understood by the fact that the per capita income of Telangana is Rs.93,166 higher than the per capita income of the country," Harish Rao said.

Agriculture

For agriculture, the TRS government said that it would continue its popular 'Rythu Bandhu', an investment support scheme for farmers and Rs 14,000 crore was proposed to be allocated for it.

It also proposed Rs 1,141 crore for 'Rythu Bima', an insurance scheme for farmers, for 2020-21.

Speaking about farm loan waivers, the government said that it had identified 5,83,916 farmers in Telangana who have outstanding loans below Rs 25,000.

"Government has decided to waive their loans completely in one go. In March 2020 itself, the government has decided to release Rs 1,198 crore to waive off the loans which are below Rs.25,000," Harish Rao said.

Stating that the waiver of loans above Rs 25,000 and up to Rs 1 lakh per farmer require Rs 24,738 crores, Harish Rao said that it would be taken up in four installments through the financial year.

The government also said that it had increased the storage capacity of godowns, and was stocking fertilizers and seeds every year. Development of 'Rythu Bandhu Samthis' (Farmers Coordination Committees) and 'Rythu Vedikas', was also on the anvil while Rs.1,000 crore was proposed towards a Market Intervention Fund.

Irrigation

Speaking about the irrigation sector, Harish Rao was all praise for the Kaleshwaram project taken up by the state.

"Irrigation water is now available till the last mile. The first results of Kaleshwaram Project are being experienced by the farmers of Karimnagar, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Suryapet and Khammam districts," he told the House.

Read: The oustees of Telangana's Mid Manair project

He also highlighted Mission Kakatiya, under which defunct water bodies in the state were rejuvenated, and Mission Bhagiratha, under which the state is providing piped drinking water to every household.

Highlighting various irrigation projects undertaken by the state government, Harish Rao said that an amount of Rs.11,054 crores was proposed in the Budget for the irrigation sector.

Welfare schemes

Speaking about the welfare schemes of the TRS, Harish Rao said that an amount of Rs11,758 crore is proposed in this Budget for Aasara Pensions, a welfare scheme of pensions for senior citizens, people with disabilities, serious illnesses, widows, beedi workers, handloom weavers, toddy tappers and many others. This was an increase compared to an amount of Rs 9,402 crore proposed for Aasara pension in the previous budget.

Read: Telangana govt to identify Aasara beneficiaries with voter id, raises privacy concerns

Highlighting various steps taken for the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state, Harish Rao said, "Rs 16,534.97 crore is proposed in this Budget for SC Special Development Fund and Rs 9,771.27 crore is proposed in this budget for ST Special Development Fund."

An amount of Rs 1,518.06 crores was proposed for the welfare of minorities in this Budget, which would be used for fee reimbursements and scholarships to students, honorarium to imams and the 'Kalyana Lakshmi-Shaadi Mubarak' scheme, which provides Rs 1 lakh for the marriage of women from poor families.

Read: Kalyana Lakshmi scheme has brought down child marriages in Telangana

On the whole, Rs 4,356.82 crore was proposed for the welfare of Backward Classes (BCs) in the Budget. This includes Rs 1,586.38 crore for the development of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department, which would be used for welfare schemes for people belonging to the BC communities.

An additional allocation of Rs 650 crores in 2020-21 was also made for BC's to avail the Kalyana Lakshmi-Shaadi Mubarak scheme.

An amount of Rs 500 crore was proposed for the Most Backward Classes (MBC) Corporation.

Women and Child Welfare

The state government said that it was providing adequate nutritious food like eggs and milk to pregnant women, lactating women and children through the 'Aarogya Laxmi' programme on a daily basis.

"Financial assistance is being provided to pregnant women through KCR Kits. In Market Committees, 50% of reservation is provided for women. 33% reservation is being implemented in police recruitment. The government is running 53 Degree Gurukul Colleges for SC, ST and BC girl students," Harish Rao said.

He also said that Women Protection Cells, SHE Teams, Special Women Police Forces were working to tackle crimes against women

The government proposed to provide Rs 1,200 crore as interest-free loans to women self-help groups.

Read: Telangana Women's Commission headless since 2018, NCW issues orders to fill up post

Education

Stating that the government was running 959 Residential Educational Institutions for SC, ST, BC and Minority students, Harish Rao added that the state was also providing overseas scholarships up to Rs 20 lakh for SC, ST, BC and Minority Students studying overseas and an amount of Rs.2,650 crore was proposed in the budget towards fee reimbursement.

"An amount of Rs 10,421 crore is proposed in this Budget for School Education Department, while an amount of Rs 1,723.27 crore is proposed in this Budget for Higher Education Department," Harish Rao said.

An amount of Rs 100 crore was proposed to improve the literacy rate of the state.

Health

The state government has decided to enhance the number of 'Basthi Dawakhanas' (Neighbourhood clinics) to 350.

"Thus, the government will start another 232 Basthi Dawakhanas shortly. Apart from starting 2 dawakhanas for every Division, government will establish more Basthi Dawakhanas in places where SCs, STs, Minorities and poor people are residing," Harish Rao said.

An amount of Rs 6,186 crore is proposed in the Budget to the health sector.

Read: With free services, Hyd’s Basthi Dawakhanas are changing healthcare for the poor

Road Transport Corporation (RTC)

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), which saw the death of several of its employees last year, as they went on strike demanding the state government's intervention, was allocated Rs 1,000 crore in the Budget.

"The TSRTC, which is meeting public transport requirements, is slowly treading into a profitable path due to mitigation measures taken up by the government. RTC started cargo and parcel services and the government enhanced superannuation age of RTC employees to 60 years," Harish Rao said.

He added that an Employee Welfare Board to resolve the issues of RTC employees was also being formed.

Read: The TSRTC conundrum: Should public transportation aim for profits?