KCR says Union govt must withdraw power reforms before another farmers’ agitation

KCR appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 and said, “You have the habit of making legislation and withdrawing them.”

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday, September 12, demanded that the Union government withdraw the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 before farmers stand up for another agitation. Speaking in the state Legislative Assembly, he launched a bitter attack on the Narendra Modi-led Union government for what he called its conspiracy to destroy agriculture in the name of reforms. He said if the power reforms bill was implemented, motors have to be installed on agriculture pump sets and this would be a death knell to farmers, who will turn into labourers in their own fields.

KCR appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the power reforms bill. "Modiji, for God's sake withdraw the power reforms bill. You have the habit of making legislation and withdrawing them. You brought a land acquisition ordinance and then took it back. You brought three anti-farmer laws and later not only withdrew them but also apologised,” he said. "Take back the power reforms bill before any trouble. Before people stand up and launch another agitation, accept our demand with respect," he added.

He said that Telangana will never accept the installation of motors to agriculture pump sets and would continue 24X7 supply of free electricity to the agriculture sector. He said if power reforms of the Union government are accepted, 39 lakh farmer families in the state will be badly affected.

KCR, who plans to soon launch a national political party, slammed the Modi government for its alleged undemocratic policies and for toppling non-BJP governments in states. He alleged that the BJP government was showing arrogance towards other parties and pointed out that it came to power in the Union government with just 36% votes. He referred to the threats by BJP leaders to create ‘Eknath Shindes’ in all states ruled by non-BJP parties. He said that Tamil Nadu's state BJP president gave such a warning to Chief Minister MK Stalin.

KCR said history has seen big despots like Hitler, Mussolini and Napoleon. "They all were brought down and became part of history," he said and remarked that the current NDA government has just 18 to 20 months left. KCR said after selling away airports, ports, railways and all other sectors, the government was now trying to hand over agriculture and electricity to corporates. "These are the two sectors remaining and there is a conspiracy to sell them too in the name of reforms. There has been a steep hike in the prices of fertilizers, seeds, diesel and other inputs. The conspiracy now is to increase the electricity tariff so that farmers will have no option left but to surrender their lands to corporates who are ready to take over them with the blessing of the government," he said.