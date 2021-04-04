Tejasvi brags about paying food bill ‘unlike DMK,’ Annapoorna restaurant corrects him

Sree Annapoorna restaurant in Coimbatore set the record straight with a polite response.

news 2021 TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Among the list of BJP leaders who have been campaigning in Coimbatore South for candidate Vanathi Srinivasan is BJP youth wing president and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya. On April 2, Surya who campaigned in Coimbatore, tweeted that he had dined at popular restaurant chain Sree Annapoorna in Coimbatore where he had to “insist upon paying” for his breakfast.

Taking a dig at the DMK party, he wrote, “Today after breakfast at a restaurant, I naturally went to pay. Cashier hesitated to accept money. With great hesitation he accepted after insistence. I told him that we are from BJP. A party that respects all and protects all. Not DMK to do roll-call even from small businesses.” There have been reports of DMK cadres damaging restaurants and roughing up persons for asking to pay their bill.

Today after breakfast at restaurant, I naturally went to pay.



Cashier hesitated to accept money. With great hesitation he accepted after insistence.



I told him that we are from BJP. A party that respects all and protects all. Not DMK to do roll-call even from small businesses. pic.twitter.com/SvSrff49if — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 2, 2021

Later, Surya had also made it a part of his speech, stressing upon the fact that he came forward to pay his bill.

The kind of political leaders we choose will determine nature of our society. If we elect thugs, we vote for rowdyism & bad behaviour in society.



From not paying bills at restaurants to beating up toll booth workers - bad politics triggers bad social behaviour. DMK is an example pic.twitter.com/gO22mrUf2r — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 2, 2021

However, the restaurant politely set the record straight by responding that “no one has forced” them for anything free and that the restaurant sometimes refrains from taking money from those who “work for the society”.

Dear Tejasvi Surya we are glad to have served you at our restaurant. At Annapoorna we greet everyone with the same... Posted by Sree Annapoorna Sree Gowrishankar on Saturday, 3 April 2021

“Dear Tejasvi Surya, we are glad to have served you at our restaurant. At Annapoorna we greet everyone with the same love and gratitude, in fact everyone comes forward to pay their bills. No one has forced us for anything free. As a token of love and respect we sometimes refrain from taking money from people who work for our society,” the restaurant’s Facebook post reads.

This exchange has got many appreciating Annapoorna’s response on social media.

Thank you Annapoorna for this! Have always been your fan and the love gets higher now! @Tejasvi_Surya fyi... pic.twitter.com/apJW7gAHj4 April 3, 2021

A maskless Tejasvi Surya is literally boasting about paying his bill after eating breakfast at a restaurant as if it’s some sort of achievement. Bro, it’s how normal humans live in a civilised society bro. — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) April 2, 2021

BREAKING

Tejasvi Surya nominated for the prestigious Philip Kotler award for paying for his breakfast. Making him the 1st BJP neta to pay for food during elections. — (@priyapyadav18) April 3, 2021