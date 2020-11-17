Team ‘RRR’ shares video of cast and crew shivering at midnight shoot

In the video, the cast and crew, including director SS Rajamouli and actor Jr NTR, are seen next to set heaters to protect them from the cold.

Taking fans by surprise, the RRR team recently shared another behind-the-scenes video from last week. In the video, the cast and the crew of RRR, including director S S Rajamouli, cinematographer K K Senthil Kumar, Junior NTR and others can be seen on the sets, standing near ‘set heaters’ to protect themselves from the cold winds. Sharing the video, team RRR wrote, “No one can escape the cold winds without these on set heaters. Throwback to last week's midnight shoots!”. Ace director S S Rajamouli has said that the next schedule of the film is in water.

RRR is currently one India’s biggest productions, and stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt recently joined the sets of the shoot, making her debut into the Telugu film industry. Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran will also be seen playing important roles in the film. It is believed that Alia will be paired opposite Ram Charan, while English actor Olivia Morris will star opposite Jr NTR, according to the reports.

No one can escape the cold winds with out these on set heaters



Throwback to last week's midnight shoots! #RRRDiaries #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/bFmYqC9low — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 16, 2020

Recently, the makers unveiled the first glimpse of Jr NTR’s character as Komaram Bheem, on the occasion of the 113th birth anniversary of the revolutionary icon. The same video, which shows Komaram Bheem’s character as a Muslim man with a skull cap and wearing surma and a white kurta, embroiled RRR in controversy.

As earlier reported, RRR is reportedly a fictional story set in the 1920s, and will be based on the lives of two real-life revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. RRR was planned to be released in 10 Indian languages on January 8, 2021. However, as the shooting has been delayed due to lockdown, the new date can be expected to be announced only after the shoot is completed.

