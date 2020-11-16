Jr NTR’s fans celebrate 20 yrs of the star’s journey in films with #2DecadesOfNTREra

The actor made his debut as an adult with ‘Ninnu Choodalani’ in 2001.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood star Jr NTR will complete two decades in the film industry this year, and fans have begun celebrating online. Hashtags like #2DecadesOfNTREra, #KomaramBheemNTR and #Jai NTR have been trending online in a big way, marking the celebrations. While Jr NTR entered the film industry as a child actor with the 1991 film Brahmarshi Vishwamitra, it was in 2001 that he made his debut as an adult with the lead role in Ninnu Choodalani. In the same year, he acted in Student No. 1, which was the debut directorial venture of SS Rajamouli. Student No. 1 became a major hit, providing a breakthrough for both the actor and the director.

Incidentally, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli are teaming up again for the magnum opus RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram). RRR is a multi-starrer that has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the male lead roles. While Ram Charan plays the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. RRR is a fictional drama set in the colonial era and both the lead stars play freedom fighters. Alia Bhatt will be seen playing one of the female leads. RRR also stars another Bollywood actor, Ajay Devgn, marking his debut in the south Indian film circuit. The director has also signed up Tamil actor and director Samuthirakani for an important role.

Among the technical crew roped in for the project are MM Keeravani, who is on board to compose the tunes, KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography, and Sreekar Prasad for editing. RRR is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya under his banner DVV Entertainments on a budget of Rs 300 crores.

Updating about the film’s progress several months ago, ace lyricist and writer Madhan Karky confirmed that Jr NTR will be dubbing with his own voice for RRR in Tamil. He had tweeted, “Working from home for @RRRMovie with Director @ssrajamouli and Composer @mmkeeravaani. A remote voice recording supervision session. @tarak9999 was brilliant with his Tamil dialogue delivery. Can’t wait for you to hear his voice for #RRR.”

After RRR, Jr NTR will be moving over to a project that will be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, according to reports. The groundwork for this film is on and more details are awaited.

Incidentally, Jr NTR’s last outing at the theatres, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, was also directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film, which was released in October 2018, had Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde playing the lead roles with Eesha Rebba, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Naresh, Supriya Pathak and others in supporting roles. The film was bankrolled by S Radha Krishna under his banner Haarika & Hassine Creations on a big budget, and had a great run at the box office.

