Teachers and headmasters alone can’t be blamed for student suicides: Madras HC

The bench made the observation while dismissing a petition from K Kala seeking a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and appropriate action against the school headmaster, for the alleged suicide of her son.

Teachers and headmasters (HMs) alone should not be blamed if a student takes the extreme step to end his/her life and the parents also play an equally vital role in shaping their future, the Madras High Court observed on Thursday, November 3.

The High Court also observed that a duty is cast upon the parents to create a good environment both inside and outside the house for their children, which is of paramount importance. It added that the teachers and headmasters may be blamed only if there is evidence to establish that they have committed any offence or violated the code of conduct issued by the School Education department.

"It is the duty of the parents as well as the teachers to ascertain the reasons and perform their respective duties as expected and create conducive circumstances for providing a better future to the children," Justice SM Subramaniam observed.

The bench made the observation while dismissing a writ petition from K Kala seeking a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and appropriate action against the school headmaster, for the alleged suicide of her son. According to the petitioner, she and her husband are daily wage workers and have two daughters and a son.

Her son Yuvaraj (17) was studying in Class 12 in the Gudalur Government Higher Secondary School. He was allegedly harassed by the school headmaster, who used to cut the hair of the boys in public, tear their trousers using blades and beat and abuse them ruthlessly. On account of the continuous ill-treatment by the headmaster, her son died by suicide in August 2017, she contended.

“Who is responsible for the commission of suicide by the child, is the subjective satisfaction to be established by conducting an elaborate enquiry or investigation. Simply blaming the HMs or teachers would result in causing disreputation to the institution, which is not desirable,” the judge added.

The judge said that in this case, both the education department and the police authorities had conducted an elaborate probe and submitted their respective reports, holding that the HM was not liable for any prosecution as he was not responsible for the commission of suicide by the boy. He added, “The HM has been unnecessarily dragged and made to suffer without any valid reason.”

"The petitioner has not established any acceptable reason for the purpose of considering the relief," the judge said and dismissed the petition.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.