TASMAC shops to open in Tamil Nadu on May 7

Liquor shops, except those in containment zones, can remain open from 10 am to 5 pm.

Tamil Naduâ€™s TASMAC shops will open on May 7 throughout the state, except in containment zones, officials announced on Monday. The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) shops will function from 10 am to 5 pm, with certain restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the permission to open bars has not been given.

The TASMAC liquor shops were closed as part of the nationwide lockdown announced by the central government on March 24 to curb the spread of the coronavirus. After more than a month, the state government has decided to lift the ban on the sale of the liquor.

From May 7, liquor shops in non-containment zones will be able to function but certain restrictions have been put in place. Customers and shop stagg must maintain six feet of social distancing and no more than five customers can be inside the shop at a time. Additional staff will also be deployed to ensure that social distancing norms are being maintained.

The statement noted that liquor shops must take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the infection.

The order comes after certain liquor shops in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh opened on Monday. According to the statement, the government decided to open liquor shops to reduce the movement of Tamil Nadu residents to neighbouring states in order to buy liquor. Meanwhile, the police officers have also held some individuals for making illicit alcohol in their homes during the lockdown period.

On Saturday, the Central government gave a green signal for opening TASMAC shops. While Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh decided to open liquor shops, Tamil Nadu was still contemplating the opening.

The TASMAC is one of the highest revenue generating bodies of the state. According to one report, TASMAC earned Rs 28,839.08 crore in the last financial year up till February, as per data produced by Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise P Thangamani at the Assembly.



