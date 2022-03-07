TASMAC hikes liquor prices across Tamil Nadu

The increase in liquor prices, according to TASMAC, is the first hike since May 2020.

The price of liquor in Tamil Nadu will go up by Rs 10 from Monday, March 7 onwards, as per the new rates put out by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC). TASMAC is the official body to sell Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in the state and it said that the price hike will generate additional revenue of Rs 4,396 crore in the state. This, according to it, is the first hike since May 2020.

With the hike, ordinary variety liquor sold in 180 ml bottles will increase by Rs 10 per bottle. Premium and medium variety alcoholic beverages for 180 ml bottles will have a hike of Rs 20 per bottle. The cost of beer will increase by Rs 10 per bottle in the state, the statement read.

It is to be noted that TASMAC markets 232 varieties of liquor including whiskey, rum, brandy and manufacturers wine in 11 distilleries of the state. With the hike, the lowest price of a 180 ml bottle of liquor would be Rs 130 while the costliest in the 750 ml segment will be Rs 2,600. The price of ordinary variety liquor of a quarter â€” or 180ml â€” will increase by Rs 10 per bottle. For a medium, the cost will go up by Rs 20 per bottle.

This comes just days after the Madras High Court ordered that bars attached to TASMAC liquor outlets be shut within six months stating that the law does not allow TASMAC to run bars attached with liquor shops. Justice C Saravanan dismissed a bunch of petitions submitted by the TASMAC bar owners association requesting for extension of the tender period.

It said the law allows for wholesale and retail business but does not confer a right to confer privilege to third parties to render allied business of selling edibles or support service to collect used bottles from premises of a bar.

The judge also said that TASMAC has no authority to encourage consumption of alcohol in public places or so-called bars which are being auctioned to the highest bidders. The judge said that TASMAC is a wholesale and retail dealer, and it cannot run a bar by itself directly or indirectly and that it cannot promote consumption of liquor by consumers and be seen in public places. The licence to run a bar, it said, can vest only with the licensing authority â€” the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise.

With IANS inputs