TASMAC to go digital, invites bids for computerisation

TASMAC enjoys a monopoly in the alcohol sale in Tamil Nadu and is widely considered the â€˜cash cowâ€™ for the state government.

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) has invited tenders for computerisation of its operations. The move is aimed at keeping better track of its inventory.

According to a report in The Hindu, the project involves affixing QR codes on every bottle and carton that is being marketed by TASMAC. The tender has been issued for this project which includes an integrated supply chain management system, an enterprise resource management system and a track and trace system.

TASMAC enjoys a monopoly in Tamil Naduâ€™s alcohol market and in the year 2019-20, it made a revenue of at least Rs 30,000 crore. This includes Rs 210 crore revenue generated in a mere six-hour period in March, just before the state went into a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rs 220 crore revenue was recorded on March 21, a day before the â€˜Janata Curfewâ€™ of March 22.

The state-owned enterprise owns around 5,300 liquor outlets across the state and manages a sale of around Rs 90 crore per day. Reports also indicate that 1.6 lakh cases of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 90,000 cases of beer are sold every day in Tamil Nadu during summer. Over the years, the revenue generated by TASMAC has only increased, making it the â€˜cash cowâ€™ of the government of Tamil Nadu.

As the liquor outlets were closed for over 75 days due to lockdown, TASMAC has suffered massive losses this year. Though the state government opened the TASMAC outlets in the second week of May, the Madras High Court intervened and ordered the government to shut down the outlets since the COVID-19 cases across the state were on the rise. The government has now allowed functioning of TASMAC stores from 10 am to 8 pm across the state except in areas falling under the limits of the Chennai city police.