TASMAC to be open between 8 am and 12 noon from May 6

The timings will be applicable to all TASMAC outlets across the state until May 20.

The state government has announced that TASMAC-run liquor shops in Tamil Nadu will only function between 8 am and 12 noon from May 6. This decision comes after several other restrictions were imposed to control the spread of COVID-19.

A statement issued by TASMAC, "In this connection, all the senior regional managers and district managers are instructed to give necessary instructions to shop personnel to ensure that all the TASMAC liquor retail vending shops are functioning from 8 am to 12 noon with effect from May 6 to May 20."

The shops already remain closed on Sundays due to the complete lockdown. District managers are also directed to follow the instructions already given regarding COVID protocols.

On Tuesday, the government announced more restrictions as part of its COVID-19 containment strategy. This includes a ban on running shops other than those selling essentials like vegetables and provisions.

All government and private offices have been told that they can function only with 50% staff while the seating capacity in metro rail, private buses and taxis have all been reduced to 50%. Restaurants meanwhile are only allowed takeaways while tea shops can remain open only till noon. Customers however cannot sit and eat food at such places. Social, political, sports, educational and entertainment related activities are being banned during this period. Cinema theatres will also remain closed.

On May 5, Tamil Nadu reported 23,310 new COVID-19 cases, of which 6,291 are from Chennai. The state presently has 1,28,311 active COVID-19 cases. A little over 20,000 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state on Wednesday and on the same day 167 persons from the state succumbed to the disease.