TASMAC bars to reopen from Tuesday, TN govt issues guidelines

The bars were closed on March 17 due to the pandemic.

The government of Tamil Nadu permitted all the bars attached to the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) outlets to resume functioning from Tuesday. These bars were shut down since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a notification issued by TASMAC on Monday, all TASMAC bars except those in the containment zones across the state will resume functioning from Tuesday. The government has issued a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed in these bars as they open up.

The SOPs issued on Monday include that the patrons shall maintain a distance of six feet between each other while inside the bars and the compulsory use of face masks while inside the bars. Here are a few other SOPs issued by the state government that are to be followed in TASMAC bars.

>Respiratory etiquettes of covering oneâ€™s mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, with a tissue, a handkerchief or flexed elbow must be strictly followed. The used tissues must be disposed off properly.

>Spitting is strictly prohibited.

>Only 50% seating capacity shall be used in the bar to accommodate customers.

>Bar entrances must have hand sanitisers and thermal scanners to screen body temperature of customers.

>Adequate hand wash and sanitisers must be provided inside the premises preferably with touch-free mechanism to dispense the liquids.

>Details of the customers shall be obtained and recorded in the bar for contact tracing purposes.

>Only asymptomatic customers shall be allowed inside the bars.

>Separate entry and exit points for customers and staff members shall be preferably arranged.

>Specific markings on the distance between each person to be made inside the bar. Posters and standees with information about preventive measures for COVID-19 to be prominently displayed inside the bars.

>Bar floors and parking lots must be cleaned and disinfected frequently.

>Customers without face masks shall not be allowed to enter the bars. The management shall provide face masks to such customers.

>A digital pulse oximeter shall also be provided at the entrance to detect oxygen saturation levels of the patrons.

>Hand sanitisers to be made available on all dining tables inside the bars.

>Large gatherings or meetings inside the bars are strictly prohibited.