Tamil television actor Venu Arvind was recently admitted in one of the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai after undergoing brain surgery. A source from Apollo confirmed to TNM that the actor is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital and is recovering. According to reports, the actor has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, further details pertaining to Venu Arvindâ€™s health condition, are awaited.
Venu Arvind is popular for his small screen appearances. He has also acted in several Tamil films in the past. He was part of supporting roles in a number of Tamil films including Alaipayuthey, Ennava
He is best-known for his appearances in Tamil TV serials such as the 1996 TV serial Costly Mappilai and 1997 serial Green Signal, which were directed by Kovai Anuradha. He has also worked with acclaimed filmmaker K Balachander for serials such as Kadhal Pagadai and Kasalavu
In recent times, he was seen in leading Tamil TV serials such as Vani Rani, where he was paired with actor Raadika Sarathkumar. He essayed the role of Bhoominaathan aka Bhoomi. Subsequently, he was seen as Neelakantan, the father of one of the lead characters, Anjali, in Tamil TV serial Chandrakumari that aired between December 10, 2018 to June 1, 2019. Apart from appearing as the protagonist, his performances as the antagonist too, have received praises from fans. His performance as Ranga in the television soap Alaigal, which released in the year 2001, serves as an example.