Tamil TV actor Venu Arvind admitted in Apollo after undergoing brain surgery

Venu Arvind, is best known for his roles in serials such as â€˜Costly Mappilaiâ€™, â€˜Kadhal Pagadaiâ€™ and â€˜Vani Raniâ€™.

Flix Kollywood

Tamil television actor Venu Arvind was recently admitted in one of the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai after undergoing brain surgery. A source from Apollo confirmed to TNM that the actor is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital and is recovering. According to reports, the actor has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, further details pertaining to Venu Arvindâ€™s health condition, are awaited.

Venu Arvind is popular for his small screen appearances. He has also acted in several Tamil films in the past. He was part of supporting roles in a number of Tamil films including Alaipayuthey, Ennava le and Naalaiya Pozhuthum Unno du, among others.

He is best-known for his appearances in Tamil TV serials such as the 1996 TV serial Costly Mappilai and 1997 serial Green Signal, which were directed by Kovai Anuradha. He has also worked with acclaimed filmmaker K Balachander for serials such as Kadhal Pagadai and Kasalavu Nesam, which premiered in the years 1997 and 1999 respectively.