Tamil scholar Solomon Pappiah conferred Padma Shri title

84-year-old Solomon Pappiah from Tamil Nadu is amongst the prominent persons listed by the President of India for Padma Shri award in 2021. The Tamil scholar and television anchor has been listed under the Literature and Education (Journalism) category.

Best known for moderating 'patti mandrams' or debates in Tamil during important festivals, Solomon Paapiah is a household name in the state. With over 60 years spent in the field of Tamil literature, he is considered one of the state's most popular scholars. He is specifically appreciated for the humour he brings in to debate and the broad-mindedness with which he approaches every day issues of patriarchy, data usage, distribution of chores at home and more.

Born in Tirunelveli district, Solomon Pappiah completed his Masters in Tamil and worked as a professor. According to The Hindu, he established himself first in the literary circles, at a time when such topics in this field were beyond the grasp of the common man. Solomon Pappiah has mentioned in the past that initially, there were not many takers for a debate show. But soon he shifted his focus to social topics that asked questions about people's everyday lives. He realised that debating topics which people could identify with, attracted more interest and crowds.

His command over the Tamil language and his knowledge of its literature also allowed him to deliver his remarks about any issue in a simple manner. Solomon Pappiah has also donned the actor's hat for a couple of roles in Tamil cinema but he has maintained that acting is not his 'cup of tea'. He has however delivered several stage performance and was even seen in actor Rajinikanth's film 'Sivaji The Boss' in a comic role.

He has also penned four books that include - Pattukottai Kalyanasundaram: Or Paarvai, Urai Malargal, Urai kothu and Tirukkural Uraiyudan.

He was awarded the Kalaiamani title by the Tamil Nadu government in 2000.