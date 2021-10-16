Tamil remake of Article 15, starring Udhayanidhi, titled Nenjuku Needhi

Helmed by Arunraja Kamaraj and starring Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead, the title and first-look poster of the film were shared by Boney Kapoor.

Flix Kollywood

Producer Boney Kapoor, who has teamed up with actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin for his upcoming film — the Kollywood remake of popular Hindi film Article 15 — announced the title and first-look motion poster of the film on Saturday, October 16. The film has been titled Nenjuku Needhi. The first-look motion poster sets an eerie tone and features Udhayanidhi as a cop.

Sharing the announcement with fans, Boney Kapoor wrote: “Make way for the motion poster of #NenjukuNeedhi! #NenjukuNeedhiMotionPoster @ZeeStudios_@ BayViewProjOfflPresentation of @BoneyKapoor Production in association with #RomeoPictures @mynameisraahul @Udhaystalin @Arunrajakamaraj @actortanya.” The Arunraja Kamaraj directorial is produced by Romeo Pictures in association with Boney Kapoor and Zee Studio.

The Hindi film Article 15 was helmed by director Anubhav Sinha and released in the year 2019. Udhayanidhi will be reprising Ayushmann Khurranna’s role from the original. He will be seen as an IAS office who gets posted in a village where caste-based discrimination is rampant. The film tracks how the protagonist tries to uphold the rights guaranteed under Article 15 of the Constitution of India, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

Speaking about Nenjuku Needhi earlier during the movie launch, producer Raahul of Romeo Pictures stated, “Following a successful endeavor here in the Tamil film industry, we are very much delighted to announce that our new project will be the official remake of Article 15 with Udhayanidhi Stalin playing the lead role. After considering the idea to remake the project, we initially approached director Arunraja Kamaraj, whose directorial debut Kanaa found fabulous response even outside Tamil territories to helm this project. After conversing on the aspects of regional adaptations, he suggested that Udhayanidhi Stalin will be the right choice to play the protagonist as he can easily emote and breathe more life into the character.”

Udhayanidhi Stalin was last seen as Gautham, a blind musician who goes after a serial killer who kidnapped his girlfriend, in director Mysskin’s 2020 film Pyscho. The film co-starred actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen in pivotal roles.