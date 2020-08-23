Boney Kapoor ropes in Udhayanidhi Stalin, Arunraja Kamaraj for 'Article 15' Tamil remake

To be produced by Romeo Pictures in association with Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

Flix Kollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana’s critically-acclaimed Hindi film Article 15 is all set to be remade in Tamil. On Saturday, it was officially announced the yet-untitled remake will be directed by Arunraja Kamaraj and will star Udhayanidhi Stalin. To be produced by Romeo Pictures in association with Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

“Following a successful endeavor here in the Tamil film industry, we are very much delighted to announce that our new project will be the official remake of Article 15 with Udhayanidhi Stalin playing the lead role. After considering the idea to remake the project, we initially approached director Arunraja Kamaraj, whose directorial debut Kanaa found fabulous response even outside Tamil territories to helm this project. After conversing on the aspects of regional adaptations, he suggested that Udhayanidhi Stalin will be the right choice to play the protagonist as he can easily emote and breathe more life into the character. We are now ready to start the project and will be making announcements regarding others in the cast and crew soon,” said producer Raahul of Romeo Pictures in a statement.

Happy to announce remake of Article 15 in Tamil starring @Udhaystalin to be directed by Arunraja Kamraj . It’s a @ZeeStudios_ Studios & @BayViewProjOffl Projects Production. We continue the tradition of remaking strong content this time with @mynameisraahul of Romeo pictures. pic.twitter.com/s1umdVaWYH August 22, 2020

This will be Boney Kapoor’s fourth remake project in the last two years. After successfully remaking Pink in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai with Ajith and as Vakeel Saab in Telugu with Pawan Kalyan, he also has plans to remake Badhaai Ho in both these languages.

Udhayanidhi Stalin was last seen on screen in Mysskin’s serial killer thriller, Psycho, which also featured Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen in important roles. In Psycho, Udhayanidhi played a blind musician who goes after a serial killer who kidnaps his girlfriend.

Arunraja Kamaraj, on the other hand, made his directorial debut in 2018 with Tamil sports drama, Kanna. The film was the story of a young woman from a small village in Tamil Nadu going on to play cricket for her country. This film starred Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role and was well apprwciated upon its release.

It’s worth mentioning that Arunraja was supposed to join hands with Vijay for a project and had even pitched a story which the latter really liked. However, the film is yet to take off.

(Content provided by Digital Native)