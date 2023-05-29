Tamil reality show contestant exposes myth of merit in speech on reservation

Do not see reservation as a concession, but see it as a right given to someone who has been denied the same for generations, says Narmada, a contestant of the reality show ‘Tamil Pechu Engal Moochu’.

news Caste

At a time of heightened rhetoric against caste-based reservation has come a refreshing rebuttal from a young contestant in a Tamil reality show. Narmada, a contestant in Tamil Pechu Engal Moochu produced by Star Vijay Tv, was asked to speak on the topic ‘Reservation is my right’ in the latest episode of the show. Contestants on the show are expected to speak extempore in flawless Tamil. Narmada’s speech was so captivating with its sense of justice and anger that a viral video clip from the show was shared on his social media handles by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

In the speech, Narmada deftly tackles the myth of merit that is used as an argument to devalue the accomplishments of students who avail caste-based reservation in education. “For people from forward castes, reservation looks like injustice. A student from a forward caste posts on Facebook saying ‘I got 84 marks but the job that I did not get went to someone who scored 83 only because that person is from a lowered-caste.’ This forward caste person goes on to say that their merit is being disregarded. If I ask you what the difference between 83 and 84 marks is, you will say it is the distinction of one mark. But I will tell you, between that 83 and 84 marks is the difference of 100 years.”

Narmada goes on to explain what she means by the difference of 100 years — “While the grandfather of the forward caste student was working as an accountant, the grandfather of the lowered-caste student was working as a labourer in his fields. When the forward caste student’s father was a doctor, the father of this lowered-caste student was doing manual scavenging work for him. In this manner, education and work opportunities have been gatekept by the same families. Can the marks scored by a student from such a [privileged] family be compared to the marks scored by someone from a community that has caught not even a whiff of progress? That one mark’s difference does not indicate the lack of merit of the lowered-caste student, it indicates the ‘worth’ of a society that has always kept that student in a lowered place.”

She also says, “The reasons used to deny rights should be the same ones that form the basis on which those rights are re-established. Caste was cited to deny education, job opportunities and rights. This is why, in India, reservation is given on the basis of caste. It is my right that I be given reservation on the basis of that same caste.”

Narmada further adds, “[Reformers] have repeatedly questioned why someone who is forced to handle waste should not hold a stethoscope in their hands. That is how caste-based reservation became law in India. It is this law that has made many marginalised persons degree-holders. It is this law that ensured government jobs to those who have been denied education for hundreds of years. Until at least five generations of people from lowered-caste communities are educated, reservation will continue to stay in India. Do not see reservation as a concession, see it as a right given to someone who has been denied that right.”

Narmada’s electrifying speech received praise and applause from the show’s judges, actor G Gnanasambandam and Tamil orator and writer Parveen Sultana. The speech has been receiving widespread online support after the episode was aired on May 28 on Vijay Tv and on their streaming partner, Disney+Hotstar.

Sharing the speech, CM Stalin said, “Words have life. They have the power to awaken rational thinking. There is life in the words of reason spoken by Narmada who has pointed out the gap of a hundred years.”