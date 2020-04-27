Tamil producers defend 'Pon Magal Vandhal' online release, theatre owners miffed

While producers have asked for a discussion post lockdown, theatre owners are unhappy that their interests have been compromised.

Flix Kollywood

The news that Jyothika’s upcoming film Pon Magal Vandhal, produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and directed by JJ Fredrick, will directly release on Amazon Prime during the first week of May, has kicked up a hornet’s nest in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil film producers and theatre owners find themselves on opposite sides, and while 2D Entertainment has not put out any official confirmation, they have not denied the reports either.

Responding to the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association’s threat to boycott all of 2D’s films and Suriya’s films, around 30 producers in a letter on Sunday have requested the association not to take any decision without holding a discussion with all stakeholders, post lockdown.

Producer's letter

The letter from producers like Bharathirajaa, TG Thyagarajan, KE Gnanavel Raja, Lyca Tamil Kumaran, YNOT S Sashikanth, G Dhananjayan, SR Prabhu, Suresh Kamatchi, director Manobala, director Pandiraj, and others, notes, “A Film Producer who has invested his money, has all the right to exploit his film in every possible way by selling the rights available for his film, to recover his investment so that he or she can continue in the film business.”

Adding that for the film industry to operate smoothly, its three key stakeholders - producers, distributors and theatre owners - must work together, they’ve requested the theatre owners not to take any decision and announce it unilaterally, since it may hurt the interest of a film producer, “who is trying to protect his business.”

Elaborating on the challenges faced by a producer of small and medium budget films in finding theatres when compared to films with big budgets and with big stars, they go on to list the merits of releasing films online.

“Post the lockdown due to Corona in the country, many OTT platforms have started acquiring small and medium budget films for direct OTT premiere, which we all have to welcome wholeheartedly. Already film producers in Hindi, Telugu and other languages are trying to sell their films for Direct OTT premiere in order to somehow recover their investment. If small and medium budget films get premiered through OTT, the number of such films waiting to release in theatres shall reduce. The balance films can release properly too. Like that there are so many benefits we can enjoy by allowing the OTT premiere of small-medium budget films and hence this step by OTT players must be welcomed by all of us,” reads their letter.

Theatre owners respond

Reacting to this letter, Tiruppur Subramaniam, President of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association, asks what is the point of the producer’s request for discussion if they have already decided to go ahead and release the film online. “There is some justice to it if they hold discussions after the lockdown ends. What is the point of discussing after they go ahead and release it online now anyway?” he asks.

Tiruppur Subramaniam goes on to say, “Lockdown has spelled loss for everyone in the industry, not just for the producers. If they take films that have the scope to run in theatres and release it online, what will happen to theatres?”

“They’ve said there are about 400 small budget films that can be released in theatres. Even if they were to play such films for free on Amazon, people won't watch. Our main question is why are they releasing films that have scope to run in theatres online? There’s not going to be any new shoots for three months. If they release films online, when will we get new films to release? Should we open theatres three months later?” he asks.

Tiruppur Subramaniam claims that since theatres have made the stars who they are, the latter's loyalty should lie with them.

He says, “We have created Jyothika’s fandom and so they (Amazon) have bought her film. Let Amazon create new stars and release their films directly. We have created artists and they are just cashing in on them. The producers are not understanding that point.”

Stating that if producers have the right to release their film as they deem fit, Subramaniam adds, “We have no problem. If they have the right to release their film, we also have the right to decide what films we will screen. We will take a decision after theatres open. They are boycotting us, why can’t we boycott them?”