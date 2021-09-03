Tamil Nadu wants to close 32 toll plazas, minister to meet Gadkari

Tamil Nadu Highways Minister, E.V. Velu, will meet Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to convey the state government's decision to close five toll plazas within a 10 km radius. The state would close down 32 of the 48 toll plazas in the state, a statement from the minister's office said on Friday.

The five toll plazas that will be immediately shut are Nemili near Sriperumbudur, Chennasamudram, Vanagaram, Paranur near Chengalpet and Surapattu.

The minister said that as per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules 2008, Tamil Nadu should have only 16 toll plazas. According to the rule, there should be a minimum distance of 60 km between the toll plazas. The statement said that there are at present 48 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu and many of them violate this provision.

The minister's office also said that the matter has already been communicated to the Union ministry. The Tamil Nadu government will, as a first step, close down five toll plazas.

"I will meet Nitin Gadkariji personally and apprise him about the unscientific manner in which toll plazas are located in Tamil Nadu. This is creating a lot of trouble for the people. I will communicate the matter to the minister and take the necessary steps after the meeting," Velu told IANS.

Meanwhile, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) have called upon the state government to withdraw the hike in toll plaza rates.

The PMK and VCK have also threatened to launch protests across the state in front of the toll plazas if immediate action is not taken in the matter.