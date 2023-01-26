‘Tamil Nadu Vaazhga’ tableau leads Republic Day parade in Chennai

This comes amid a tussle with Governor RN Ravi after he suggested that ‘Tamizhagam’ would be a more appropriate name for Tamil Nadu during a speech.

news Republic Day 2023

A tableau with a huge banner reading ‘Tamil Nadu Vazhga’ (long live Tamil Nadu) stood at the forefront in the Tamil Nadu Republic Day parade in Chennai on Thursday, January 26. The tableau comes amidst the tussle between the state government and the Governor RN Ravi over the row regarding Tamil Nadu’s name. In the first week of January, the Governor kicked up a controversy by suggesting that ‘Tamizhagam’ would be a more appropriate name for Tamil Nadu, during a speech he made at the Raj Bhavan.

A day ago on Wednesday, Governor Ravi, who attended a National Voters Day event in Chennai, ended his address with the slogans ‘Vazhga Tamil Nadu’ (Long Live Tamil Nadu) and ‘Vazhga Bharatham’ (Long Live India). The Governor later said that an “interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched”. “Without understanding the basis of my speech, arguments that the Governor is against the word 'Tamil Nadu' have become a topic of discussion. Hence, I am giving this clarification to put an end to it," he had said on January 18.

However, four of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) allies, including the two Left parties, on Wednesday announced boycotting the Republic Day 'At Home' reception hosted by Governor Ravi, days after all the ruling coalition members skipped the Pongal celebrations organised by him. The state unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), Thol Thirumavalavan-led Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) announced that they would boycott the event, scheduled on Thursday.

In a statement, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said that though the invitation for the event mentioned Ravi as “Tamil Nadu Governor", the latter "has not delivered his constitutional duties". "More than 20 bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly (for Governor's assent) have been put in cold storage. Further, he continues to utter pro-RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) remarks," Mutharasan said. Therefore, the party has decided to boycott the 'At Home' event scheduled at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, he added.

CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan pointed out at the pending assembly bills and the Governor walking out of the House earlier this month, and said that Ravi has not apologised to the people of the state or expressed regret over it. His party would not attend the Raj Bhavan event, he said in a statement.

VCK founder Thirumavalavan, a Lok Saha member, also made points against the Governor to explain his party's decision to boycott the Raj Bhavan event. TVK, represented by its founder and Panruti MLA T Velmurugan, also announced that they would not be taking part in the 'At Home' reception.

Read: TN Governor refers to himself as ‘Tamilagam Aalunar’ in Pongal invite, kicks up row

Also read: Why TN Governor’s ‘Tamilagam’ remarks have sparked row with DMK