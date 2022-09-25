Tamil Nadu: Two arrested for hurling kerosene bomb at RSS member's house

The accused, who attacked the house of an RSS functionary in Ammapet, will also be detained under the National Security Act.

Two people have been arrested for hurling kerosene bombs at the residence of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary in Tamil Naduâ€™s Salem early on Sunday, September 25. At around 3.30 am, unidentified persons hurled a kerosene bomb at the house of RSS functionary Rajan at Paramakkudi Nannusamy Street in Salemâ€™s Ammapet, Salem Commissioner Najmal Hoda said. However, no damages were sustained and none were injured, he added.

Upon receiving the information, a team led by Deputy Commissioner Madasamy reached the spot and began investigations. Based on CCTV footage, two men named Syed Ali and Qader Hussain were found to have thrown the kerosene bomb and were arrested. A case has been registered against them under sections 153(a) (promoting enmity between groups) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive with intent to destroy house) of the IPC. They are currently under judicial remand and will be further detained under the National Security Act, as per the instructions of Director General of Police (DGP) Sylendra Babu, the commissioner told media personnel.

The attacks come in the wake of several attacks on functionaries of the BJP Hindu right-wing organisations including the Hindu Munnani Katchi since Friday, September 23. The attacks were seen in the wake of a nation-wide crackdown by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Popular Front of India (PFI). On Friday morning, unidentified persons hurled a Molotov cocktail at a shop located in Coimbatore, owned by Rathnapuri BJP secretary Mohan. Broken pieces of a bottle and a wick were found in front of the shop's shutter. The same day, four vehicles owned by two BJP functionaries and a Hindu Munnani worker in Pollachi were damaged. Further, in Tiruppur district, stones were pelted at a factory owned by an RSS functionary. However, on Saturday, two men affiliated to the Hindutva group Bharat Sena were arrested for allegedly waylaying and assaulting a member of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the PFI.

The Salem police have seized the vehicle used by the two people accused in the Saturday incident. Commissioner Najmal also told the media at the press conference that five more people are being investigated in connection to the attack on Rajanâ€™s house, and that further action may be taken based on their findings.

