Coimbatore violence: Cops say accused to be booked under National Security Act

The police said that as many as 1,410 people involved in the protests were detained and released, and 19 people have been remanded to judicial custody for stone pelting and arson.

As the city reels under instances of violent protests over the last couple of days, the Coimbatore police have said that those trying to “disturb the peace” will be booked under the National Security Act (NSA). The NSA provides for preventative detention in certain cases. In a statement, the Tamil Nadu police said that as many as 1,410 people involved in the protests over the last few days were detained and released, and 19 people have been remanded to judicial custody for stone pelting and arson.

Violent protests were seen across Coimbatore and parts of Erode after the National Investigation Agency raided and arrested leaders of the Popular Front of India (PFI) last week. Instances of stone-pelting, arson and hurling of petrol bombs were reported. Cases have been registered and investigation is underway to ascertain the identities of those involved in hurling petrol bombs at various places, the police said in the statement.

It added that special teams have been formed to identify those who were involved in throwing of petrol bombs. At least 250 people have been questioned in connection with these incidents, of which a few have been arrested and their vehicles have been seized, the statement added. Coimbatore saw heavy police deployment as over 3,500 personnel from the Rapid Action Force, Special Task Force and state police officials from neighbouring districts were stationed in the city. The Coimbatore district Collector also said that strict action will be taken against those sharing fake news regarding the protests or any posts that instigate violence on social media. Police have begun checking CCTV cameras of establishments across the city to ascertain the identities of those involved in the violence. Instances of arson, vandalism and petrol bombs being hurled were reported in various parts of Coimbatore and Erode over the past few days, in the backdrop of the raids against Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

