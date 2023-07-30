Tamil Nadu starts working women hostels in nine districts

The hostels are located in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Salem, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Villupuram, Perambalur and Thanjavur.

Tamil Nadu’s Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment has started eleven hostels for working women in several districts. The hostels named ‘Thozhi’ (translates to a female friend) will be operated under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Working Women’s Hostel Corporation Ltd (TNWWHCL) and are designed to provide safe and affordable accommodations to women.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday, July 30, said that Thozhi hostels are the destination for working women in the state. “This project will further strengthen our programs for women's development such as property rights for women, 33% reservation for women in local government, Pudhumai Penn Thittam and Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam! Like Dr Natesanar's 'Dravidar House', our #DravidianModel-friendly hostels will also remain in the pages of history!” he said.

The hostels are located in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Salem, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Villupuram, Perambalur and Thanjavur. The hostels are under 24-hour surveillance and are equipped with biometric attendance systems. Ganga Devi, the manager of the Thozhi hostel located in Chennai’s Adyar, told the media that individuals can stay for any number of days or months. The price structure of the hostel rooms has not been announced.

According to reports, the government facilities have several facilities, including free Wi-Fi, air conditioners, lift facilities, a pantry with fridge, microwave and RO water machines. Individual rooms and rooms on a shared basis are also available at these facilities. Women can reserve accommodations by visiting www.tnwwhcl.in/ or can contact 9499988009.