Tamil Nadu SSLC results show drop in pass percentage, here's why

In 2020 and 2021, exams were not conducted due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and all students were declared as passed.

The pass percentage of students who took the Tamil Nadu SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) exam, or Class 10 board exam, has seen a drop from previous years. This year, a total of 9,12,620 students appeared for the exam and 8,21,994 candidates â€” 90.1% of them, passed. The pass percentage was 94.5% in 2018 and 95.2% in 2019. The drop in pass percentage could be linked to the Tamil Nadu government's decision not to give grace marks to students, as it was the pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, exams were not conducted due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, all students were declared as passed. Students can check their results this year on tnresults.nic.in and other websites.

Releasing its performance analysis of candidates who wrote the SSLC public examination this year, the Tamil Nadu Department of Government Examinations said that among the candidates who wrote the exam, 4,60,120 were boys and 4,52,499 were girls, while there was one transgender candidate. A total of 4,006 schools have achieved the tag of 100% pass percentage, among which 886 were government schools, the release said.

The performance analysis added that the pass percentage among boys this year was 85.8%, and among girls, it was 94.4%. The Tamil Nadu Department of Government Examinations also said a total of 6,016 disabled students appeared for the exam, out of which 90.15% of them â€” 5,424 candidates, cleared it. Around 4.5% of the students who had enrolled, did not appear for the exam.

The release added that 96.18% cleared the English paper, while 94.84% of students cleared the Language paper. 93.67% passed the Science exam, followed by 91.86%, who passed the Social Science exam and 90.89% passed the Maths exam.