‘Tamil Nadu to soon become Asia’s largest IT hub’: CM Stalin at Umagine Chennai

“There are nearly 1,300 tech centres already and we are leading in automation and innovation. Tamil Nadu will soon become the largest IT hub in Asia,” CM Stalin said.

Stating that Tamil Nadu is contributing nearly 10% to the Indian IT Sector, Chief Minister MK Stalin appealed to all stakeholders to come together to increase the contribution. He was addressing the Umagine Chennai 2023 event via a video message on Thursday, March 23, when he said that there will also be three ‘tech cities’ in Chennai, Coimbatore and Hosur.

Elaborating on the three tech cities to come up in the state, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services T Mano Thangaraj said that the Chennai tech city will span 150 acres and be located in the IT corridor; the one in Hosur will be set up on 500 acres and another other one will come up in Coimbatore. He added that further details on the Coimbatore project will be shared soon as the land is being identified.

Umagine Chennai 2023 is said to be Asia's largest technology and innovation summit, taking place between March 23 and 25.