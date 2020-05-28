Tamil Nadu signs 17 agreements totalling investments of Rs 15,128 crore

The investment is likely to provide jobs for over 47,000 people.

news Industry

The Tamil Nadu government has signed 17 Memorandums of Understandings (MoU) for Rs 15,128 crore to create employment opportunities in the state. A Special Investment Promotion task force was created by the government for the purpose, and this is likely to create jobs for 47,100 people in the state.

According to a report, the Tamil Nadu government has signed MoUs with companies such as Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, Polymatech Electronics, Salcomp, Chung Jye Company Ltd & Aston Shoes Pvt Ltd, Lai Investment Manager Pvt Ltd, Mando Automotive India Pvt Ltd, Dinex, Chennai Power Generation Ltd, among others.

Nine MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami while the remaining were approved through video conferencing. The MoUs were signed with companies in various countries including Germany, Finland, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, United Kingdom and the USA.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, “I have formed a Special Investment Promotion Task force as we fight COVID-19. As a result, we have signed MoUs with 17 institutions that will bring 15,128 crore worth investment and 47150 jobs In Tamil Nadu. We will continuously work towards creating more job opportunities in Tamil Nadu.”

The Chief Minister added, “We have the most skillful manpower with electricity and water in surplus and most importantly one of the top states in maintaining good law and order. I welcome all the investors to invest in Tamil Nadu. We are committed to help you through the entire investment process.”

This announcement comes amidst reports of job losses all round due to the pandemic. It may be noted that CM Palaniswami had visited foreign countries last year to attract investments.