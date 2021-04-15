Tamil Nadu SHRC seeks report after doctor alleges assault by police in Madurai

The doctor alleged that he was verbally abused and assaulted by police personnel, when he was on his way to work.

The Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the Madurai City Police Commissioner in connection with the alleged assault of a doctor. Based on a complaint filed by a homeopathic doctor Tamilarasan of Kalaivanan Nagar in Madurai, the commission has asked the Police Commissioner to give a detailed report on the alleged assault within three weeks of the notice.

Tamilarasan, a homeopathic doctor on COVID-19 duty at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, was on his way to work on a two-wheeler on April 10 when he was intercepted by police at the BB Kulam junction. The doctor showed his identity card and informed the police that he was on his way to work at the Government Rajaji Hospital and that he was on COVID-19 duty.

He also informed the policemen that he was on emergency duty at the hospital and was in a hurry. This allegedly infuriated the policemen and they reportedly verbally abused the doctor, entered into an argument with him citing that he was not wearing a face mask and reportedly assaulted him.

Tamilarasan told IANS, "The policemen have abused me and later punched me in the face. They took me to the Tallakulam police station and threatened me. They did not even provide water and later the Sub-Inspector and his team assaulted me."

The doctor later filed a complaint against the local police to Madurai City Police Commissioner, Prem Anand Sinha. The State Human Rights Commission has already informed the Madurai Police Commissioner that if there is no response within three weeks, it would take further action.

The Madurai Police Commissioner was not available for comment when IANS tried to contact him.

Tamil Nadu already witnessed the highhandedness of a police sub inspector in Coimbatore recently, where a cop hit and injured the customers of an eatery in the city citing that the eatery remained open beyond the time permitted under COVID-19 protocol. The incident which was caught on camera took place at 10.20 pm but the shops are allowed to remain open till 11 pm.

