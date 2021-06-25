Tamil Nadu to set up clinics to attend to post-COVID complications

The clinics across the state will have specialist doctors to attend to complications that may arise in patients who have contracted and recovered from the disease.

news COVID19

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the Assembly session on Thursday said that the government will set up post COVID-19 clinics to attend to any complications that may arise in patients who have contracted and recovered from the disease. The clinics that will be rolled out by the government will have specialist doctors to attend patients with post-COVID complications. Speaking in the Assembly, Stalin also said that the budget to be presented in the Assembly will be a detailed one. It will cover the government’s programmes, the journey towards it, the hindrance and challenges and solution to the hindrances.

Stalin said that the Governor’s address is like a movie trailer which can only contain the government’s plan for a year and not the government’s five year plans and programmes. Mentioning several measures taken by the DMK government, Stalin explained that the first task of the government is to set the treasury right, which he said, is now in a bad shape.

Referring to being out of power for the past ten years, Stalin said,"Those with patience will rule the land. DMK waited for 10 years and has come back to power now. We will fulfil all our poll promises and there need not even be a small doubt.”

The Chief Minister said that the COVID-19 pandemic is a people’s problem and not a political one and therefore, the government has set up committees representing lawmakers from all political parties for it. Stalin also announced rolling out two big industries, one each at Cheyyar and Tindivanam, which will assure employment to a large number of people. The Chief Minister also announced an allocation of Rs 100 crore for reopening old temples in the state.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases have been steadily declining in the state. On Thursday, Tamil Nadu recorded 6,162 new COVID-19 cases. Chennai recorded 372 cases, while Erode recorded 641 cases and Coimbatore recorded 756 cases.