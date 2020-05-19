Tamil Nadu sees 536 new COVID-19 cases, taking state tally to 11,760

Three persons died due to COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

Tamil Nadu reported 536 new cases reported on Monday, 46 of whom are people who came in from Maharashtra via road, and 364 from Chennai. With 11,760 positive COVID-19 cases in total as on date, the state has recorded 4,406 recoveries and 81 deaths.

Chennai presently has 5,460 active COVID-19 cases. Thiruvannamalai district has the second-highest number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, with 382 active cases. This is followed by Chengalpattu with 344 positive COVID-19 cases. There are a total number of 7,270 active COVID-19 cases in the whole of Tamil Nadu.

Three persons died due to COVID-19 in the state on Monday. This includes a 53-year-old woman from Chennai who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on May 16. She passed away on May 17 at 9 am due to respiratory failure/acute respiratory distress syndrome with pneumonia.

The other two deaths had comorbidities. The second death was a 65-year-old woman from Chennai with systemic hypertension and type 2 diabetes mellitus admitted to RGGGH on May 15 who died on May 17 at 2.10 pm due to acute encephalopathy and bilateral pneumonia.

The third casualty is a 70-year-old woman also from Chennai who had systemic hypertension, uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, hypothyroidism and morbid obesity. She was admitted to Stanley Medical College Hospital on May 17 and passed away the next morning at 5.45 am due to left intertrochanteric fracture with pulmonary embolism.

Since May 14, 2,661 passengers have arrived by train from Delhi to Chennai Central Railway Station and to Tirunelveli Railway Station. Among these passengers, two people have tested positive so far. 1,961 passengers have arrived via flight since May 9 at Chennai and Trichy airports, a total of 13 have tested positive.

On Sunday, the state recorded 639 new cases of coronavirus. Of these, 558 were from Chennai, while 81 had returned from other states. Four persons had died, 3 of whom were below the age of 50. One of the deceased on Sunday did not have any comorbidities mentioned, raising concern.