Tamil Nadu schools may reopen in February for Classes 10-12

With Board exams in the state slated to be held in May 2022, the school education department said that reopening schools will benefit the students.

news Education

The Tamil Nadu school education department is contemplating reopening schools for classes 10-12 from February, as Board exams are scheduled to be held in May. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, in a virtual meeting with school principals, teachers, and bureaucrats on Tuesday, January 25, discussed the possibility of reopening schools for classes 10-12 in February.

The state school education department has already announced Board exams in the month of May and two revision tests to be held in January and March for students attending the board exam in May. However, with the schools closed due to the pandemic, the revision tests were cancelled. Recently, Poyyamozhi had announced that the state government would conduct the board examinations for Classes 10, 11 and 12 in May, and with the exams around the corner, the school education department wants to reopen classes.

However, sources in the school education department told IANS that the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme for students of classes 1-8 is receiving a good response from students, parents, and teachers and that it was bridging the learning gap for students.

Read: The reality of limited seats in higher education has little to do with reservations

The minister told IANS: "We have already recommended the reopening of school for students of classes 10-12 as the board examinations for these classes commences in May 2022. Teachers have also recommended that classes are reopened so that students get to cover the portions properly before the board examination is on."

The state is expecting an announcement on the reopening of school for Classes 10 to 12 during the next round of relaxations the state is expected to bring out in the days to come. Earlier in January, the government announced that 100% of government school students in the 15-18 age group in Tamil Nadu have been vaccinated with one dose against COVID-19.

Read: VHP man shot 3 videos of Thanjavur student, no mention of conversion in new video