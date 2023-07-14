Tamil Nadu School Education dept orders all schools to function full-time on July 15

Schools in the state have been asked to celebrate former Chief Minister Kamarajarâ€™s 120th birth anniversary by holding competitions on Saturday.

Tamil Naduâ€™s Department of School Education has ordered all schools to function full-time on Saturday, July 15. Schools in the state are to observe Education Development Day on Saturday, to mark the 120th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Kamarajar.

Previously on Tuesday, July 11, the state government had announced that from this academic year (2023-2024), the state will observe Education Development Day on July 15.

Schools have been instructed to hold competitions for students of all classes, the School Education Department said. All district Education Officers (EOs) have received the order, which has instructed schools to hold competitions such as essay writing, poetry, painting, public speaking, etc. The EOs have been instructed to ensure that all schools comply with the order.

Chief Minister MK Stalin will be inaugurating the Kalaingar Centenary Library in Madurai on Saturday. The library building with six floors was constructed at a cost of Rs 215 crore.