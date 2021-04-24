Tamil Nadu says malls, theatres, gyms and salons to be shut from April 26

Restaurants will only be allowed to sell takeaway or parcel food, with dine-in facilities prohibited from April 26.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The government of Tamil Nadu announced further restrictions across the state in an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus. As per the new restrictions, cinema theatres, shopping malls, gyms, convention halls, bars, recreation centres and bigger stores will be shut from April 26. These new restrictions will come into force from 4 am on April 26.

In a press release issued on Saturday, the government of Tamil Nadu said that bigger departmental stores will be allowed to operate without air conditioning. Spas, salons, beauty parlours etc will be shut from April 26. Restaurants, tea stalls, messes will be allowed to sell only parcel food. Dine-in facilities will be strictly prohibited. All religious places will be shut for the public.

E-commerce services can function during the allowed timings. Weddings are allowed to happen with an upper cap of 50 guests. The limit on the attendees for funerals is capped at 25. IT and ITES companies shall order at least 50% of its staff to work from home. Sports training centres shall be open only for national and international training purposes. E-registration facility has been made mandatory for everybody entering Tamil Nadu except from Puducherry.

The state government also reiterated that the night curfew and the restrictions currently in place will continue. At present, the state has complete lockdown on Sundays and night curfew across the state from 10 pm to 4 am everyday. Apart from this, no standees are allowed in public transport at present.

The curbs come as Tamil Nadu reported over 13,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday with 78 deaths. In Chennai, over 3,800 new cases were reported on Friday.