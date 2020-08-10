Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 tally crosses 3 lakh, death toll crosses 5000

On Monday, Chennai recorded 976 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Chengalpattu with 483 cases.

COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the three lakh mark with the state recording 5,914 new cases of coronavirus on Monday. Across the state, 3,02,815 patients have tested positive for coronavirus till date. Tamil Nadu has 53,099 active cases of coronavirus, and 2,44,675 people have recovered from the infection till date.

The state also witnessed 6,037 people getting discharged from hospitals on August 10. In the state, 1,82,779 men, 1,20,007 women and 29 trans persons have tested positive till date.

The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 has crossed the 5,000 mark, as 114 people, including a four-month-old baby with comorbidities and a 14-year-old boy without any comorbidities, succumbed to the disease. In Tamil Nadu, 5,041 patients have succumbed to COVID-19 till August 10.

On Monday, Chennai recorded 976 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Chengalpattu with 483 cases, Tiruvallur with 399 cases, Kancheepuram with 310 cases and Coimbatore with 292 cases.

Till date, capital city Chennai has recorded the highest number of total coronavirus cases (1,10,121), followed by Chengalpattu (18,332), Thiruvallur (17,340), Kancheepuram (12,131), Madurai (12,104) and Virudhunagar (10,155).

Of the 114 deaths reported on August 10, 105 patients had comorbidities while nine patients did not have any comorbid conditions.

Some of the deaths reported in the previous months have now been reconciled with the total number of deaths in the state, and this includes the four-month-old baby who succumbed to the disease. The child had been admitted to Thiruvarur Medical College Hospital on June 20 and she had passed away on June 24 at 06.15 pm, due to COVID-19 pneumonia, autism spectrum disorder and chromosomal anomaly.

The deaths of patients without comorbidities included a 25-year-old woman from Chennai, a 59-year-old woman from Thanjavur, a 33-year-old man from Theni, a 50-year-old man from Chennai, a 61-year-old man from Tirunelveli, a 49-year-old man from Pudukkottai and a 35-year-old man from Pudukkottai.

The death toll also included a 14-year-old boy who was admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital without any comorbidities on August 5 at 12.25 pm. The boy tested positive for coronavirus and died on August 8 at 12.20 am.